Brownsville police confirm hotel deaths as murder-suicide

KRGV file photo.

The Brownsville Police Department has confirmed the deaths that occurred at a Holiday Inn were the result of a murder-suicide.

Police said the man was identified as 39-year-old German Navarro Lopez. Evidence indicates Lopez shot the female victim before turning the gun on himself.

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Authorities confirmed Lopez and the female victim were in a relationship. They were found dead on Thursday by hotel staff.