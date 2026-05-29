Brownsville police confirm hotel deaths as murder-suicide
The Brownsville Police Department has confirmed the deaths that occurred at a Holiday Inn were the result of a murder-suicide.
Police said the man was identified as 39-year-old German Navarro Lopez. Evidence indicates Lopez shot the female victim before turning the gun on himself.
RELATED STORY: Man and woman found dead in Brownsville hotel, police say
Authorities confirmed Lopez and the female victim were in a relationship. They were found dead on Thursday by hotel staff.
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