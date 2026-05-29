Mercedes residents invited to share their stories at history harvest event

The Mercedes Public Library is asking residents to record their stories about what life was like growing up in the city.

"Each resident has their own story, their own lives, and being able to preserve that greatly helps the city in its pride," library aide Isaiah Ramirez said.

The library is holding a History Harvest event for residents to submit their stories. A history professor from the University of Houston will be gathering the stories with the goal of publishing them online to preserve the city's history.

"If you were born within the last 10, 20 years, we welcome you as well. Come on in, give your story about what happened here, what big events you remember," Ramirez said.

The event begins Friday, May 29 at the Mercedes Public Library.

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