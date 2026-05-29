Hidalgo County district attorney weighs in on impact of Senate Bill 4

Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios is reacting to an immigration-related state law.

Senate Bill 4 allows state and local law enforcement to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the border.

Palacios expressed concerns that this will burden local taxpayers with housing and feeding undocumented immigrants.

"That's going to cost us a pretty penny," Palacios said.

Palacios is worried it could crowd the Hidalgo County Jail. The jail has confirmed it is over capacity by 550 inmates.

"If there's 50 people crossing a week, that's 50 people we need to make beds for every week," Palacios said.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, the Texas Department of Public safety confirmed troopers are making arrests under SB4 for those who are seen illegally crossing between ports of entry.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, the Texas Civil Rights Project, one of the civil rights groups that sued Texas, calls the law a power grab by the state, asking anyone targeted or charged under SB4 to contact them.

"It's a law we're going to have to enforce, because as district attorney, we're sworn to enforce the laws of Texas, and that's what we're going to do," Palacios said.

Regardless of how the district attorney feels about the law, he says he will work to get the cases moving quickly.

"We're going to try and expedite these a lot faster than that so it won't cost our taxpayers money," Palacios said.

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