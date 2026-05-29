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El Gran Pepino Festival set for June 13 in Harlingen

El Gran Pepino Festival set for June 13 in Harlingen
6 hours 46 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 2:56 PM May 29, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The event will provide live music, drinks, food, and a pickle-eating contest.

Watch the video above for more details.

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