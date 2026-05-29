Police: Raymondville infant died after mother bathed her in hot water

A 19-year-old woman was charged on multiple counts after her 7-month-old daughter died following a hot water bath, according to Raymondville Police Chief Uvaldo Zamora.

Lydia Estrella De La Rosa was arraigned on Friday on charges of manslaughter, injury to a child, and two counts of terroristic threat against a peace officer and obstruction or retaliation in connection with the death.

A judge declined to grant bond for the more serious charges of manslaughter and injury to a child.

As previously reported, police were investigating "suspicious activity" in connection with the death that was reported on Thursday. The child was brought to Valley Baptist Medical Center where she died.

Police previously said the baby was 8 months old, but Zamora described the child as 7 months old during a Friday press conference.

According to Zamora, police responded to a report of an “infant with a high fever” at an apartment complex Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. at the 200 block of S. King Street. Officers at the scene found a neighbor holding the “almost lifeless” baby, Zamora said.

The infant died at around 6:30 p.m.

An investigation began after second- and third-degree burns were found across at least 90% of the infant’s body, Zamora said.

According to Zamora, officers attempted to interview De La Rosa at the hospital over the death when she “became very uncooperative, aggressive, and began to resist.”

While being transported to the police station, De La Rosa was able to remove her handcuffs and attempted to choke herself with a seatbelt, Zamora added.

De La Rosa later told officers that the infant had a high fever, so she put her daughter in a bathtub with cool water, and later turned the water back on “not realizing she had turned on the hot water and left,” Zamora said.

The water was so hot to the touch that De La Rosa had to grab her daughter with a towel to get her out of the bathtub when she realized the baby had stopped crying, according to Zamora.

Zamora added that De La Rosa has a “violent criminal history” that dates back to when she was a juvenile, and the municipal court judge noted during the arraignment that De La Rosa was on probation.

As of Friday evening, De La Rosa is listed as an inmate in Willacy County jail records.