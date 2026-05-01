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Zoo Guest: Savannah the Bearded Dragon

Zoo Guest: Savannah the Bearded Dragon
4 hours 34 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 5:43 PM May 01, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
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