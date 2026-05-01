Zoo Guest: Savannah the Bearded Dragon

News Video
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Brownsville death row inmate John Allen Rubio's legal team file incompetency motion
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Hidalgo County appraisal district host property tax exemption clinics
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Pharr EDC to host roundtable, offer resources for potential business owners
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Mission coffee shop recovering from break-in that caused nearly $3,000 in damages
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McAllen man sentenced after luring sexual assault victim with fake modeling scheme
Sports Video
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RGV high school softball Thursday night area round scores and highlights
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RGV high school baseball Thursday night bi-district round scores and highlights
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Mission Veteran's Itzel De Leon commits to Salem University
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St. Joseph Academy's Reid Starkey signs with Harding
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Weslaco East's Marcos Garcia signs with Our Lady of the Lake soccer