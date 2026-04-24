Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach

News Video
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Donna police investigate after puppies abandoned in a Walmart parking lot
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Brownsville woman accused of posing as Border Patrol agent in visa, job...
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Man accused of exposing himself to women surrenders to McAllen police
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City of Brownsville approves funding for new trail connection projects
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Heart of the Valley: Free exercise classes in McAllen help patients manage...
Sports Video
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RGV softball Thursday night bi-district round scores
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Nikki Rowe's Sarah Alamilla signs with St. Edward's
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Former UTRGV Safety Elijah Graham gears up for the NFL Draft
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Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith speaks on business-side of UTRGV football success during...
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Small businesses benefitting from UTRGV Football program, report says