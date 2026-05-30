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Saturday, May 30, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s

Saturday, May 30, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
7 hours 55 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, May 30 2026 May 30, 2026 May 30, 2026 12:07 PM May 30, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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