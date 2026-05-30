Saturday, May 30, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
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Bond denied for ICE agent arrested in Harlingen
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Alligator sighting in Port Mansfield prompts safety warning
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Valley organization asking for feedback on Cesar Chavez murals
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Foreclosure on Pharr apartment complex leaving dozens of tenants scrambling
Sports Video
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Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
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Sharyland baseball takes game one of the state semifinal series against Kingwood...
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UTRGV vs. UTSA kickoff time set for big football matchup
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McAllen High & IDEA Toros Academy Gael Guerra signs with St. Edwards...
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Nikki Rowe's Juan Carlos Garza Jr. to play baseball at Missouri Valley...