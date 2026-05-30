Valley organization asks for feedback on Cesar Chavez murals

It's been more than two months since the sexual abuse allegations against civil rights activist Cesar Chavez came to light.

It had a nationwide impact, including in the Rio Grande Valley.

La Union Del Pueblo Entero, or LUPE, is considering changing two of its murals. They held an event on Saturday, May 30, to get feedback from the community.

Currently, two Chavez murals have his face covered by a tarp.

"It's going to take us as long as it's going to take us. As long as we have a mural that feels validated by the community, a mural that feels authentic, a mural that feels that we're still recognizing the history of farmworkers here in South Texas and a mural that we all feel proud of," LUPE President and Executive Director Tania Chavez Camacho said.

The event was held at LUPE San Juan and was open to the public.