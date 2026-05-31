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Sunday, May 31, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s

Sunday, May 31, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
6 hours 29 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, May 31 2026 May 31, 2026 May 31, 2026 11:37 AM May 31, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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