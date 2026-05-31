Alligator sighting in Port Mansfield prompts safety warning

The Port Mansfield Police Department has issued a safety warning after an 8-to-10-foot alligator was spotted in the area.

The police department and the Texas Game Wardens were made aware of the reptile sighting and are asking people to be careful.

Police said the alligator was seen near South Airboat Ramp in the South Bayside. They are asking the public, especially wade fisherman, to avoid waterways. Kayakers and other fishermen in the area should also be cautious.

If you see the alligator, avoid approaching it or attempting to feed it.