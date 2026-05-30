Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final

Sharyland baseball completes the sweep of Kingwood Park on Saturday afternoon in San Antonio to become the fifth Rio Grande Valley team to reach the state final.

The Rattlers struck first in the top of the first inning with a two-run double by Edgar Quintanilla, followed by a sacrifice fly by IJ Garza and an RBI single from Luis Balderas to put them up 4-0.

Sharyland added another run in the top of the second inning with an RBI single by Santiago Soto to make it 5-0. The Panthers drove in two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning but were held scoreless in the bottom of the seventh for the final score of 5-2.

Sharyland will play the winner between Argyle and Lucas Lovejoy in the state championship game on Friday at 7 pm in Round Rock.