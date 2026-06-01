Brownsville public library to host dinosaur traveling exhibit
The Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch is getting ready to open up a new traveling exhibit.
The Dinosaur George Traveling Museum will display dinosaurs and other ancient creatures. Visitors will be able to discover fossils, skeletons, and learn about prehistoric history.
The exhibit will be open on June 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and June 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
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