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Brownsville public library to host dinosaur traveling exhibit

Brownsville public library to host dinosaur traveling exhibit
6 hours 38 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 10:33 AM June 01, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch is getting ready to open up a new traveling exhibit.

The Dinosaur George Traveling Museum will display dinosaurs and other ancient creatures. Visitors will be able to discover fossils, skeletons, and learn about prehistoric history.

The exhibit will be open on June 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and June 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

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