Monday, June 1, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
City of McAllen to host FIFA World Cup watch party
-
Brownsville city commissioners approve nearly $500,000 in safety upgrades for busy intersection
-
Man hides cash envelopes across the Valley to help residents
-
Edinburg police warn residents about phone spoofing scam calls
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing bird migration in the Valley
Sports Video
-
PSJA North's Mason Lopez to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
-
RGV Red Crowns score five goals against Austin United FC to stay...
-
Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
-
Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
-
Sharyland baseball takes game one of the state semifinal series against Kingwood...