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Monday, June 1, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s

Monday, June 1, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
9 hours 17 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 7:56 AM June 01, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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