Energy drink distributors deny allegations in Weslaco cheerleader's death

Larissa Rodriguez (KRGV file photo)

The distributors of an energy drink implicated in the death of a 17-year-old Weslaco High School cheerleader are denying allegations made by the family.

Glazer's Beer and Beverage, LLC and Glazer's Beer and Beverage of Texas, LLC issued an official response to the lawsuit filed by Larissa Rodriguez's family.

Rodriguez died in October 2025 from an enlarged heart, which the coroner's report attributed to stress and "a large amount of caffeine" after she consumed Alani energy drinks, according to previous reports.

The lawsuit alleges that the distributors' "dangerously formulated and inadequately labeled" energy drinks contributed to Rodriguez’s death.

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The distributors claim the lawsuit has no merit and lacks a "basis in law or fact."

The companies said they only sold the energy drink and didn't actually make it. They didn't "design, alter, or modify" the product, and they had no idea anything was wrong with it.

According to the response, the distributors said the product had proper warnings and was safe based on the technology of the time. They also claim something else caused Rodriguez's death and assert there is no scientific proof linking her death to the energy drink.

The companies also say Rodriguez misused the product and any injuries or damages, if any, were caused by Rodriguez's "own negligence and/or fault."

They also argue they should not have to pay for any extra penalty damages. If the court considers it, Rodriguez's family must prove the companies acted maliciously.

A court hearing for this lawsuit has not yet been set.