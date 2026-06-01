Man hides cash envelopes across the Valley to help residents

A Rio Grande Valley is going around and hiding envelopes of cash for people to find and dozens of Facebook videos show people searching for the hidden treasures.

All that effort for an envelope with $50 inside.

"A lot of people are going through hard stuff and those extra $50 can really make a difference to them. So it's something fun, but at the same time it's heartwarming, you know?" Ricardo Alvarez said. "It feels really good. I know some people are out there looking for the money that don't even need it. They are just out there for the fun."

The drops are coordinated through the "Find The Cash 956" Facebook page, which is run by Alvarez.

"Nobody sees me, so I don't even know why I get nervous. Every time I'm out there I tell my wife, I'm already nervous," Alvarez said. "I just want to get off and tell them 'hey, you're in the wrong spot, get over here,'"

Although Alvarez shared his name, he chose not to show his face on camera to ensure his safety and maintain the mystery of the drops.

Alvarez said this started several months ago when he was looking for ways to give back to the community. He did a trial run in September when two finders in Brownsville split their winnings.

"I did it at the event center, at the park of the event center. I was obviously there recording and I saw all these people showing up," Alvarez said. "That's when it gave me the idea of creating the page."

He started the Facebook page three months ago and in that time, it's grown to 11,000 followers. Those followers get to vote on the city where the next money drop will happen.

Alvarez uses the page to share hints on where people can find the hidden cash.

"We never really prepare ourselves, like 'oh we're going to hide it here.' No, we usually drive out there and then we're trying to find a spot," Alvarez said. "It has to be a spot where people can't get there with their car, they actually have to get off and walk or run to where the spot is."

Alvarez spends around $400 of his own money every month on giveaways and operational costs.

"I'm not monetized on the page, so it's coming out of pocket. Obviously, we're not rich, we don't have stacks of money waiting to get dropped off," Alvarez said.

He says at times businesses have asked to be part of the giveaways.

It has become a family activity, as well as a teaching moment for his children to give back, even when money can be tight.

Watch the video above for the full story.