Brownsville city commissioners approve nearly $500,000 in safety upgrades for busy intersection

Brownsville drivers will soon see safety upgards at a busy intersection.

City commissioners approved the replacement of traffic signals along Coffee Road and Paredes Line Road. Officials say the improvements are designed to keep up with growth in one of the city's most heavily traveled corridors.

While construction to widen Coffee Road is already underway, the intersection still sees a heavy flow of commuters, prompting the city to approve these safety upgrades.

The city is spending nearly $500,000 to replace the existing traffic signals along Coffee Road and Paredes Line Road. The upgrades are part of the Coffee Road widening project, which began back in March.

City officials say the road needed attention after years of heavy use. Brownsville City Engineer Carlos Lastra says the improvements are expected to create a smoother and safer drive for motorists.

"It's going to improve drivability, move traffic, more efficiently through there, and be safer as well," Lastra said.

The project was approved by the city commission last week. Lastra says they are looking to begin the traffic light replacement in mid-July of this year. They expect the work to take about 10 months to complete.

Drivers traveling along Coffee Road will encounter detours and construction delays; however, once completed, the project will deliver a wider roadway and brand-new traffic signals.