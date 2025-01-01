‘I feel like our family is complete:’ Father of Rilee Crouch reunited with missing daughter

Nearly six months after his daughter was allegedly abducted by her mother, a South Padre Island man got to celebrate the New Year holiday with her.

"It's amazing, I feel like our family is complete,” Dakota Crouch said. “It was just a really nice night to have — going into this New Year having her back is truly a blessing.”

“She is back where she belongs, able to thrive and she has her little sister — her new born baby brother who she had not met yet,” Dakota said.

The family was separated when Dakota’s daughter — Rilee Crouch — went missing in July 2023.

Authorities said the 4-year-old child was abducted by her mother, Lilian Crouch, who does not have legal custody of her daughter.

Rilee’s disappearance kicked off a search that lasted months, and led to multiple rallies the family hoped would bring light to the investigation.

“A little girl that needed to come back home, and that's where the rally came about, and that's where we made a push that we were doing our best on our side to show that we still care,” Dakota said.

Rilee's dad worked with several law enforcement agencies such as the South Padre Island Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI to bring his daughter home.

“There was a lot of agencies that stepped in when we needed, CPS of course, and we had the community,” Dakota said.

Rilee and her mom were finally tracked down in Panama.

Authorities said Lilian tried to enter Turkey with Rilee using fake documents. Turkish officials realized the documents were fake and sent both Lilian and Rilee back to Panama.

That’s when Dakota got the call he thought would never come.

“Full of emotions. [I] didn't know how to take it at first,” Dakota said. “I was just so excited, we got the call from my attorney and we met at the airport that night."

Rilee and Lilian arrived to the Valley International Airport in Harlingen on Sunday, escorted by U.S. Marshals. Lilian was taken into custody and Rilee was released to her father that same night.

Lilian was arraigned the following day on charges of interference with child custody and contempt of court. She remains jailed on a $110,000 bond.

Dakota's attorney says the next steps will play out in court.

“Allow all the investigators that have been involved to be to do their job like we have always done,” attorney Francisco "Poncho" Villarreal said, “I always told Dakota to do your job and they will do theirs.”

As the case makes its way through the legal system, Dakota is thanking family members and the community for their support in helping bring his daughter home.

“It was just amazing that we the community could all come together for one purpose, and that was to bring Rilee home,” Dakota said.

