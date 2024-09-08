Family holds rally for child who went missing at South Padre Island

A family is continuing their search for a child who went missing at South Padre Island over the summer.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said three-year-old Rilee Crouch was last seen on July 2.

Family and friends held a rally on Saturday with signs in hand and t-shirts showing Rilee's picture. They are asking the community to help bring her home.

According to the DPS missing persons bulletin, Rilee's mother, Lilian Maria Crouch, is accused of abducting her.

Rilee's dad, Dakota Crouch, says he has no idea where they could be and wants someone to come forward with information.

"I think they just need to do the right thing and come forward with any information and give it to the authorities. It's gotten too long that someone doesn't know something. This island is too small, everyone talks and there has to be someone who knows something. If you do, please come forward," Crouch said.

Anyone with any information on Rilee's whereabouts is urged to contact DPS at 956-984-5700.