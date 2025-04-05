Alleged Gulf Cartel leader arrested in Brownsville

U.S. Border Patrol Agents and Cameron County Constables Precinct 2 arrested a known cartel member on Wednesday, according to Border Patrol 27th Chief Michael Banks.

4/2, USBP agents and Cameron County Constables PCT 2 in Brownsville, TX, arrested Cesar Silva-Aguirre, a Mexican national affiliated with dangerous criminal organizations. He is a documented alien & drug smuggler for the Gulf Cartel and a Paisas gang… pic.twitter.com/Zh7yl1uJCQ — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) April 4, 2025

Banks wrote in a post on X that Cesar Silva-Aguirre, a Mexican national, was arrested in Brownsville.

According to Banks, Silva-Aguirre is a drug smuggler for the Gulf Cartel and a Paisas gang member. He is affiliated with dangerous criminal activity and has a previous felony conviction for possession with intent to distribute.

Silva-Aguirre was charged with felony illegal re-entry, according to Banks.