Alleged Gulf Cartel leader arrested in Brownsville

Saturday, April 05 2025

U.S. Border Patrol Agents and Cameron County Constables Precinct 2 arrested a known cartel member on Wednesday, according to Border Patrol 27th Chief Michael Banks.

Banks wrote in a post on X that Cesar Silva-Aguirre, a Mexican national, was arrested in Brownsville.

According to Banks, Silva-Aguirre is a drug smuggler for the Gulf Cartel and a Paisas gang member. He is affiliated with dangerous criminal activity and has a previous felony conviction for possession with intent to distribute.

Silva-Aguirre was charged with felony illegal re-entry, according to Banks.

