x

McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader

McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader
3 hours 6 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, December 22 2025 Dec 22, 2025 December 22, 2025 7:29 PM December 22, 2025 in Sports

McAllen Memorial hosted district foe Edinburg Vela for both boys and girls basketball on Monday.

Watch the highlights in the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days