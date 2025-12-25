San Juan Basilica welcomes worshipers for Christmas services

The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle - National Shrine began welcoming visitors Wednesday for its annual Christmas services.

It's a tradition for many families in the Rio Grande Valley to attend as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

During a Wednesday Christmas Eve mass, worshipers said the mass is a time for them to reflect and give thanks.

Socorro Licon and her husband traveled from Midland to attend mass at the basilica, and said it's a tradition they couldn't imagine skipping.

“We were thinking of not coming, but I told my husband, ‘if we don't go, something is going to be missing for us this Christmas,’" Licon said.

The couple has attended Christmas mass at the Basilica for the past 12 years.

Manuel Villarreal and his wife, Cristina, made the trip from Corpus Christi. They said their prayers are centered on gratitude.

“We had a good year, and we need to give thanks,” Cristina said.

“All of our 10 grandkids are doing OK, and health-wise all of our relatives are doing OK too. It’s just to give thanks to God,” Manuel said.

Father Jorge Gomez said a message of peace is at the heart of Christmas mass.

“People come to mass on Christmas Day to give thanks to God for the gift of his son,” Gomez said. “They come to the New Year for the accomplishments of the year."

Gomez said Christmas is one of the most well-attended times of the year, especially Midnight Mass.

“People call it misa de gallo because it is the beginning of Christmas Day,” Gomez said. “The first minute of December 25 we start mass, so I think it's important to have it at midnight because people have that tradition, especially older folks."

After mass, the faithful will head home to celebrate with loved ones.

The basilica will hold a midnight mass on Christmas Day, followed by six other masses that day.

Click here for the Christmas mass schedule.

Watch the video above for the full story.