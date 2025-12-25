Valley tow truck drivers call for safer roads in honor of man killed in Harlingen crash

A group of tow truck drivers is working to improve safety after one of their own was killed in a crash.

David Zapata, 46, died on July 8 after a vehicle struck him on the expressway while he was securing a vehicle onto his tow truck.

On Tuesday, tow truck drivers from across the Rio Grande Valley showed up at Zapata’s home to surprise his widow and children with monetary donations.

“I'm very thankful for everybody coming together to bring gifts here for our family,” Zapata’s wife, Grace, said. “It was a hard time this year."

Grace said the support has meant everything to her and their children.

“We want for them to know that we are here and that his father was a great, respectful man, and that he was loved,” Alfredo's Wrecker Service Owner Maira Salinas said.

After Zapata’s death, Salinas and others formed the Region 4 Southwest Tow Operators, a group dedicated to educating drivers and improving safety for tow truck operators.

“We're in danger all the time,” All Valley Towing Owner Ramiro Sanchez said. “There are cars — where we're picking up cars — and they just fly right next to me and safety is our concern.”

The group plans to host meetings with drivers that bring together law enforcement and state officials to find ways to keep tow truck drivers safe.

The first Region 4 Southwest Tow Operators’ meeting in early December drew more than 200 people.

Sanchez said he hopes to keep having meetings every three months.

“We don't want to see them dead,” Sanchez said. “We saw one of our good friends dead and we don't want to see another one."

As her first Christmas without her husband approaches, Grace said she will continue to honor Zapata's memory this holiday season.

“David was a loving husband, always helping others in the community and everybody around him and his family,” Grace said.

Cristobal Stephan Garzez was charged with manslaughter in connection with Zapata’s death. Cameron County jail records state he’s due back in court for a hearing on Jan. 7, 2026.