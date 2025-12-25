Consumer Reports: Gifts with ongoing fees and sneaking subscriptions

Before you surprise someone with the newest smart device or trendy gadget this holiday season, remember many of today’s hottest tech gifts that come with ongoing subscription fees. Consumer Reports shares smart shopping tips, so your thoughtful present doesn’t turn into an unexpected expense for the person unwrapping it.

Consumer Reports says many popular tech gifts from smartwatches to smart-home devices offer basic features for free but may keep their most useful tools behind paid plans. That’s why it’s worth considering if you’re you giving them a cool gift that’ll cost them later and are you willing to cover those subscription fees, and if so for how long?

Take fitness trackers. They give you your health data at no cost, but some features that consumers might expect to be included like deeper metrics or premium workout videos usually require a subscription.

When it comes to doorbell cameras, live view and basic alerts might be free, but features like cloud storage, person detection, or package alerts can come with an extra cost. But there are models that now include those extras without a paid plan. So, Consumer Reports recommends comparing models.

Some video doorbells store recordings locally, so you don’t need to pay for a subscription to access your clips. That helps keep ongoing costs down and not everyone needs the premium features that come with those monthly fees.

Bundles are worth a look if a tech device needs extra accessories. Buying them together might be cheaper than paying for each piece later.

And check whether the gift works with the devices they already have. Some work best with certain phones or home systems, which can save them frustration and extra costs later. If it’s not compatible with what they already own, they may end up buying extra accessories which can be expensive.

Remember to check the return policy. Many stores will take back an opened gadget during the holiday window, but some may charge restocking fees.

That’s why a little research can go a long way this holiday season.