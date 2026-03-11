Consumer Reports: Preventing sports injuries to keep your kids in the game

There’s been a lot of attention lately on concussions and the risks of contact sports for kids — but that’s not the only concern when it comes to staying safe on the field. From sprains and fractures to overuse injuries, young athletes face a range of potential problems that can sideline them. Consumer Reports has some important advice for parents on how to help prevent these more common and often avoidable sports injuries.

For kids, playing sports isn’t just fun; it builds teamwork, confidence, and skills, but as any parent knows, injuries can happen. In 2024, about 1.4 million kids ages 5 to 14 ended up in the ER for sports and recreational injuries. Some of the most common sports-related injuries are sprains and strains.

For minor injuries at home, parents can do RICE therapy–Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation. These steps can help manage pain and swelling. Make sure your kids get time to rest and recover. If pain, swelling, or limited movement lasts more than a few days, it's always a good idea to check in with their doctor.

To help prevent these injuries, experts say teaching kids proper technique and doing a good warm-up before activity are key. Parents and coaches can work together to promote good sportsmanship, safe playing habits, and ensure kids have the proper protective gear. Make sure your child’s equipment fits properly, is appropriate for their age and sport, and is worn every time they play.

It’s also important to watch for overuse injuries. Encouraging kids to play different sports helps reduce strain on the same muscles.

And finally, sports can sometimes make kids nervous or feel pressure, but with parents and coaches by their side, they can hit the field feeling focused and ready.

And make sure your kids stay hydrated– before, during, and after activity. Experts say children ages 9-12 should sip water regularly, about 3 to 8 ounces every 20 minutes while playing.