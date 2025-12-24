x

Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025: Spotty shower with highs in the 80s

Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025: Spotty shower with highs in the 80s
12 hours 56 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, December 23 2025 Dec 23, 2025 December 23, 2025 11:09 AM December 23, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days