Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
‘Like a nasty diaper:’ Mission residents demand action over lingering sewage odor
-
Man killed in Mission auto-pedestrian crash, police need help identifying him
-
STC to host expo that will help Valley residents prepare for natural...
-
Made in the 956: Rio Grande City native working behind the scenes...
-
Lyford family rebuilding after fire destroys their home and kills seven pets
Sports Video
-
UTRGV MBB clinches first ever Southland Conference tournament berth
-
Sharyland, Edinburg, and Weslaco claim bi-district championships in playoff openers
-
UTRGV Baseball draws over 13,000 fans, Lose season opener series to Kansas
-
UTRGV baseball drops game two of the series against Kansas
-
McAllen's Ava Aragon wins the state championship