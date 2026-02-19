Early voting for March 2026 primaries underway

Early voting for the March 2026 primary elections is underway across the Rio Grande Valley.

Early voting runs for two weeks and gives people more time and flexibility to vote before Election Day, election officials said. During early voting, voters are choosing who will represent their party in the November 2026 general election.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said this primary could see a higher turnout than usual.

"Normally gubernatorial elections have a lower turnout during a primary than a presidential primary," Garza said. “But we're anticipating, based on the candidates and some of the energy we've been seeing out in the community, we're going to see presidential level primary numbers."

According to a Tuesday news release from Garza's office, 2,590 Democrats in Cameron County cast their ballot on Tuesday, while 900 Cameron County Republicans turned out.

Early voting wraps up on Feb. 27, 2026.