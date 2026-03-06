x

Over 86,000 votes cast in Hidalgo County primary, Democrats lead turnout

1 day 15 hours 37 minutes ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 8:09 PM March 04, 2026 in News - Local

More than 86,000 votes were cast in Hidalgo County during the March 2026 primary election, marking a record-breaking turnout for the area.

About 67,000 ballots were cast in the Democratic primary, an increase of about 27,000 from the last primary. 

On the Republican side, about 19,000 ballots were cast. That's up by about 2,000 from the last primary.

Votes still need to be canvassed before becoming final.

