Cameron County primary election draws historic voter turnout

Cameron County saw record voter turnout during this primary election with over 48,000 ballots cast and several races now headed to runoffs.

Democratic turnout jumped nearly 80% compared to two years ago. Republican voters saw a smaller turnout by a few hundred, according to county elections officials.

"There are races that are going to require a countywide vote on both parties so we fully expect to almost see the exact footprint from both parties on election day," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said.

According to the county election website, over 34,700 Democrats voted in the Cameron County primaries, and more than 14,200 Republicans cast their ballots.

Election officials say they're now preparing for the runoff races, and they expect the same number of poll locations for both parties.

If a voter knows where they went to vote in this primary, they can return to that spot to find their ballot.

The runoff election is scheduled for May 26, 2026. Early voting starts May 18, 2026 and will run for five days.