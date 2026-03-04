Cameron County Precinct 2 Democrat primary heads to runoff

Cameron County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez was the top vote-getter in the Democratic primary for his seat, while small business owner Jonathan Campos beat his opponent for the Republican nomination for the same seat.

However, the Democratic primary will head to a runoff as Lopez didn’t cross the 50% threshold, unofficial voting results from the county show.

All voting results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.

Lopez received 4,319 votes, or nearly 41%

Joseph L. Lucio, an employee with the Department of State Health Services, received the second most amount of votes with 3,370, or more than 31%.

Campos received 1,794 votes, or more than 66%. His challenger, former county employee Barbie Lopez, received 913 votes.

