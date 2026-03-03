Tuesday, March 3, 2026: Breezy and warm with a high of 89
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Amistad Floral & Crafts celebrating 50 years in...
-
Man killed in Edinburg head-on collision
-
RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce tipping their hats to women of distinction
-
Tariffs on aluminum drive up cycling costs for Brownsville riders, local shops
-
Point Isabel ISD rejects $160 million tax break for Texas LNG project
Sports Video
-
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed...
-
UTRGV WBB defeats Incarnate Word in season finale; will be No. 4...
-
UTRGV football holds first spring practice
-
Isaiah Torres' Rise in the coaching ranks
-
UTRGV Women's basketball, Vipers Academy, Whataburger annual 'Her Time to Play Basketball...