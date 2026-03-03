Election Day for the March primaries underway
Today is Election Day for the March primaries in the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas.
Voters will decide who will be on the ballot for the general election in November.
In the primaries, you can only vote for candidates associated with your registered political party.
Some of the big races on the ballot include all three Valley congressional seats, the U.S. Senate, Texas governor and attorney general.
Multiple candidates are running on the Republican and Democratic tickets in these races.
In Cameron County, many of the polling locations are specific to either Republican or Democratic voters. The county's top election official has a message this morning before you head to the polls.
"Give yourself time in case you do inadvertently go to an opposite party polling location and if you need to be redirected you'll have time to get there," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. "They're pretty close, they're pretty standard locations that we use every election."
In Hidalgo County, all locations will have ballots for both registered Republicans and Democrats so that Hidalgo County voters can vote at any location.
Channel 5 News will keep you up-to-date on the unofficial election results as they come in. Visit our elections page for more resources and election stories previewing some of the bigger races on the ballot.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Amistad Floral & Crafts celebrating 50 years in...
-
Man killed in Edinburg head-on collision
-
RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce tipping their hats to women of distinction
-
Tariffs on aluminum drive up cycling costs for Brownsville riders, local shops
-
Point Isabel ISD rejects $160 million tax break for Texas LNG project
Sports Video
-
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed...
-
UTRGV WBB defeats Incarnate Word in season finale; will be No. 4...
-
UTRGV football holds first spring practice
-
Isaiah Torres' Rise in the coaching ranks
-
UTRGV Women's basketball, Vipers Academy, Whataburger annual 'Her Time to Play Basketball...