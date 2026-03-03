Man killed in Edinburg head-on collision
A 21-year-old McAllen man died in a head-on collision that happened on Monday night, a spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said.
The fatal crash happened near the intersection of Jackson Road and Rhin Drive in front of the UTRGV Vision Center.
According to a news release, a Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Jackson Road while a Ford F-450 dually pickup was traveling northbound when the head-on collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m.
Federico Julian Sustaita, the driver of the Ford Fusion, was pronounced dead. The driver of the F-450 was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
