Benavidez wins Democratic nomination for Starr County judge, unofficial election results show

Starr County Industrial Foundation Rose Benavidez collected a slim majority of the votes for the Democratic nomination for Starr County judge, unofficial election results show.

All results are unofficial until they've been canvassed.

Benavidez received 6,931 votes, or 52% of the vote.

Her challenger, Letty Garza-Galvan, collected 6,334 votes, or 48% of the vote.

The winner of the primary election will face off against Republican challenger Joel Villarreal in November. He's running unopposed for the Republican primary.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

