Benavidez wins Democratic nomination for Starr County judge, unofficial election results show
Starr County Industrial Foundation Rose Benavidez collected a slim majority of the votes for the Democratic nomination for Starr County judge, unofficial election results show.
All results are unofficial until they've been canvassed.
Benavidez received 6,931 votes, or 52% of the vote.
Her challenger, Letty Garza-Galvan, collected 6,334 votes, or 48% of the vote.
The winner of the primary election will face off against Republican challenger Joel Villarreal in November. He's running unopposed for the Republican primary.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Over 86,000 votes cast in Hidalgo County primary, Democrats lead turnout
-
Cameron County primary election draws historic voter turnout
-
Valley Metro reroutes bus after three near-crashes in Harlingen
-
Consumer Reports tests safety features of strollers
-
$1 million flood relief project set to begin in Laguna Vista
Sports Video
-
UTRGV completes two-game sweep of Texas Southern
-
Playmaker: D'Aundre Canada leaves lasting legacy as McHi legend
-
St. Joseph Academy holds send off for state-bound boys soccer team
-
McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to...
-
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed...