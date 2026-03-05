District 41 Democratic primary race headed to a runoff
The Democratic primary for District 41 is heading into a runoff election after none of the candidates crossed thr 50% threshold.
Unnoficial results show Julio Salinas received most of the votes with 6,004 ballots, or nearly 39% of the vote.
McAllen Commisisoner Seby Haddad received 5,805 votes, or 37%. Eric Holguín received 3,753 botes/
Incumbent Bobby Guerra currently holds the seat but chose not to run for re-election.
The winner of the Democratic primary race will face a Republican candidate in November.
All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. For more election results, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Over 86,000 votes cast in Hidalgo County primary, Democrats lead turnout
-
Cameron County primary election draws historic voter turnout
-
Valley Metro reroutes bus after three near-crashes in Harlingen
-
Consumer Reports tests safety features of strollers
-
$1 million flood relief project set to begin in Laguna Vista
Sports Video
-
UTRGV completes two-game sweep of Texas Southern
-
Playmaker: D'Aundre Canada leaves lasting legacy as McHi legend
-
St. Joseph Academy holds send off for state-bound boys soccer team
-
McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to...
-
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed...