District 41 Democratic primary race headed to a runoff

The Democratic primary for District 41 is heading into a runoff election after none of the candidates crossed thr 50% threshold.

Unnoficial results show Julio Salinas received most of the votes with 6,004 ballots, or nearly 39% of the vote.

McAllen Commisisoner Seby Haddad received 5,805 votes, or 37%. Eric Holguín received 3,753 botes/

Incumbent Bobby Guerra currently holds the seat but chose not to run for re-election.

The winner of the Democratic primary race will face a Republican candidate in November.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. For more election results, click here.