Incumbent Henry Cuellar beats Democratic primary challengers in District 28

Unoficial election results show that incumbent Henry Cuellar is leading in the Congressional District 28 Democratic primary election.

Voting numbers show Cuellar has 238,927 votes, or over 58%. Cuellar has held the seat for nearly 20 years.

Two other candidates, Ricardo Villarreal and Andrew Vantine, received 24,787 and 3,336 votes, respectively.

The winner of the primary will face a Republican candidate in November.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. For more election results, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story. Check back for further updates.