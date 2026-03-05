Incumbent Henry Cuellar beats Democratic primary challengers in District 28
Unoficial election results show that incumbent Henry Cuellar is leading in the Congressional District 28 Democratic primary election.
Voting numbers show Cuellar has 238,927 votes, or over 58%. Cuellar has held the seat for nearly 20 years.
Two other candidates, Ricardo Villarreal and Andrew Vantine, received 24,787 and 3,336 votes, respectively.
The winner of the primary will face a Republican candidate in November.
All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. For more election results, click here.
Watch the video above for the full story. Check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Over 86,000 votes cast in Hidalgo County primary, Democrats lead turnout
-
Cameron County primary election draws historic voter turnout
-
Valley Metro reroutes bus after three near-crashes in Harlingen
-
Consumer Reports tests safety features of strollers
-
$1 million flood relief project set to begin in Laguna Vista
Sports Video
-
UTRGV completes two-game sweep of Texas Southern
-
Playmaker: D'Aundre Canada leaves lasting legacy as McHi legend
-
St. Joseph Academy holds send off for state-bound boys soccer team
-
McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to...
-
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed...