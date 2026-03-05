x

Webb County judge wins Republican nomination for District 28 election

Webb County judge wins Republican nomination for District 28 election
1 day 6 hours 12 minutes ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 9:18 PM March 03, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina is projected to win the 28th Congressional District Republican race, according to unofficial results.

Tijerina received 12,487 votes, or nearly 75%. He ran against newcomer Eileen Day, who had 4,305, or more than 25%.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. The winner will face a Democratic challenger in November. For more election results, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story. Check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days