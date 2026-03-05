Webb County judge wins Republican nomination for District 28 election

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina is projected to win the 28th Congressional District Republican race, according to unofficial results.

Tijerina received 12,487 votes, or nearly 75%. He ran against newcomer Eileen Day, who had 4,305, or more than 25%.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. The winner will face a Democratic challenger in November. For more election results, click here.

