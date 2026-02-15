x

McAllen's Ava Aragon wins the state championship

3 hours 58 minutes ago Saturday, February 14 2026 Feb 14, 2026 February 14, 2026 11:54 PM February 14, 2026 in Sports

McAllen's wrestler Ava Aragon becomes the first female wrestler in McHi history to become a State champ after defeating Canyon Randall's Anisa Nuchols.

