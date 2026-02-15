UTRGV Women's basketball loses a heartbreaker to SFA

Edinburg, Tx -- The UTRGV women's basketball team dropped a heartbreaker to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks 72-70.

Jalayah Ingram secured her sixth double-double of the season with 13 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and was three assists short of a triple double.

Gianna Angiolet led the team scoring 17 points and went 5-for-7 from the three-point line, followed by Erin Maguire's 15 points shooting 6-for-6 from the field.

The Vaqueros trailed by 2 points with 39 second left in the game but the last shot came up short.

"The problem for us tonight were the 22 turnovers. They scored 33 points off 22 turnover" said Head Coach Lane Lord.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on the road on Thursday at McNeese State.