Brownsville firefighters contain junkyard fire that caused evacuation of 20 homes

The large fire was reported at around 12:31 p.m. in the 6900 block of Padre Island Highway. It was initially reported as a vehicle fire, according to Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson Hector Martinez.

The fire has since been contained.

No injuries were reported and a nearby structure sustained only minimal damage, according to Martinez.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon said approximately 200 cars burned in the junkyard and high winds were a factor in its rapid spread.

According to the First Warn 5 Weather Team, a wind advisory was in place for Willacy and Cameron counties with gusts up to 30 and 35 mph.

Sheldon said around 30 people were evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze. Those people have since been allowed to return to their homes and no injuries were reported.

Close to 40 firefighters battled the blaze, including fire crews from the Los Fresnos Fire Department, according to Sheldon.

Martinez said a significant response from fire crews including six fire attack apparatus, a tanker, a ladder truck and multiple medic units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.