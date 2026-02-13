Valentine's Day drives biggest sales day for McAllen flower business
A McAllen flower shop owner says Valentine's Day is his biggest sales day of the year.
Jerry Gonzalez, owner of Flower Hut shop, said he expects to receive up to 500 orders on Valentine's Day. Gonzalez said he relies on the holiday to keep his business running.
"It is the biggest holiday for Flower Hut," Gonzalez said. "At least in my case, it is the biggest holiday. Second is Mother's Day, but this one is number one."
Gonzalez says his shop starts taking calls at 7 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, and he works to fill orders throughout the day.
Gonzalez said his shop has been impacted by tariffs on imports from other countries. He paid up to 30% more in taxes for certain flowers this year, but customers won't see a price increase.
"They stayed the same," Gonzalez said. "I try not to increase the prices, otherwise it would affect the sales, so I am taking the hit there myself."
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen ISD invests $2 million in upgrades for Veterans Memorial Stadium
-
Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart: STHS cardiologist discusses ways to...
-
La Villa residents can apply to help shape city's growth
-
Valentine's Day drives biggest sales day for McAllen flower business
-
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Brownsville reminds residents of ban on roadside vending
Sports Video
-
Second round of district play begins with Battle of Southmost
-
UTRGV takes down Kansas 7-4 on Opening Day
-
Edinburg defeats PSJA to lock up playoff spot
-
UTRGV secures blowout win over Lamar in battle of top-ranked SLC teams
-
Progreso boys soccer forfeits four games due to ineligible player