South Padre Island couple reunited with ‘irreplaceable’ stolen hamboard, one suspect in custody
A South Padre Island couple was reunited with a stolen hamboard they said has deep sentimental value for their family.
The hamboard was stolen from Touch Massage Therapy owners Lupe and Aaron Metzger during a Feb. 4 burglary at their business. The South Padre Island Police Department confirmed on Friday that one man is in custody in connection with the burglary.
Homero Aguilar Lugo was arrested in connection with the theft on a burglary charge. Police said his arraignment is pending.
As previously reported, the burglary at 2612 Gulf Blvd. resulted in the loss of nearly $2,100 worth of items.
The Metzgers said they wanted the hamboard back because their granddaughter used it as part of her recovery from a car crash.
