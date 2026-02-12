Progreso boys soccer forfeits four games due to ineligible player

The Progreso boys soccer team has been forced to forfeit four games due to an ineligible player.

The school district self-reported the violation after an internal review led to the discovery of the issue.

"Progreso ISD is committed to integrity, accountability, and fairness in all of our programs, especially when it comes to our students," the school district said via statement. "The district continued conducting audits to ensure all students met requirements. During this process, we identified a student who was determined to be ineligible for UIL."

The UIL requires teams with ineligible players to forfeit all games that the player participated in.

The Progreso boys soccer team was also forced to forfeit its state semifinal game in 2025 minutes before the match was supposed to begin due to the same violation with a different player.

The Red Ants will still be eligible for the postseason despite receiving the penalty.