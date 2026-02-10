Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Card skimmer detector being used by Brownsville police
-
McAllen approves $1 million drainage project
-
Valley police departments want you to turn in your ex for Valentine's...
-
Hidalgo County warns of social media scam involving vehicle registration renewals
-
USDA opens sterile fly facility in Edinburg to combat screwworm threat