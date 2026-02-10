Valley police departments want you to turn in your ex for Valentine’s Day

Roses are red, violets are blue.

If you have a felony warrant, police are looking for you.

“If that person that broke your heart has a warrant, let us know where that person is and if he is wanted by our agency, we'll make sure to pick him up,” Rio Grande City Police Chief Jose Solis said.

Over the weekend, the Rio Grande City Police Department put out a call to jilted exes to let them know now is the time for legal revenge.

Police are asking people to turn in their former lovers if they have a pending warrant.

The Alamo and Weslaco police departments issued similar posts.

Channel 5 News spoke with multiple people, asking if they’d turn in their ex. All four women interviewed said yes, but two men said no.

Police said no matter the motivation, tips from the public help get criminals off the streets and get officers back to solving crimes.

Felony warrants don't expire, and anonymous tips are always welcome, police said.

Watch the video above for the full story.