RGV Vipers make it 10-0 at home after a close one against the Austin Spurs

Edinburg, TX-- The RGV Vipers took the National stage on Amazon Prime hosting the Austin Spurs at the Bert Ogden Arena.

A back and forth affair until the last minutes of the game. Daishen Nix led the way scoring securing a double-double scoring 31 points and 11 rebounds. Followed by Cameron Matthews strong performance with 22 points.

The Vipers won it 112-111 to make it 10 straight wins at home.

The Vipers will be back in action on Thursday Feb. 12th against Texas Legends at Comerica Center.