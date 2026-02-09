x

RGV Vipers make it 10-0 at home after a close one against the Austin Spurs

RGV Vipers make it 10-0 at home after a close one against the Austin Spurs
4 hours 2 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, February 08 2026 Feb 8, 2026 February 08, 2026 11:16 PM February 08, 2026 in Sports

Edinburg, TX-- The RGV Vipers took the National stage on Amazon Prime hosting the Austin Spurs at the Bert Ogden Arena.

A back and forth affair until the last minutes of the game. Daishen Nix led the way scoring securing a double-double scoring 31 points and 11 rebounds. Followed by Cameron Matthews strong performance with 22 points.

The Vipers won it 112-111 to make it 10 straight wins at home.

The Vipers will be back in action on Thursday Feb. 12th against Texas Legends at Comerica Center.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days