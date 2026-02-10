UTRGV extends historic winning streak to eight behind career-high 26 points from Jaylen Washington

The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Nicholls on the road on Monday night to take home their eighth straight win.

Sophomore Jaylen Washington led the way with a career-high 26 points in the win for UTRGV. The Vaqueros scored 92 points on a blistering 63.5% shooting from the field.

"We're playing together and were focused on the task at hand," Washington said after the game on the team's win streak. "I feel like our team is really dialed in, we're ready, I feel like we're taking scout serious, we're locked in and we're just focused."

The Vaqueros have now scored at least 90 points in three of their last four games.

"Our guys obviously started the game really well, but I thought they did a nice job of sustaining that," Vaqueros head coach Kahil Fennell said after the game. "By and large, I thought we rebounded at a high level, and I think the guys showed some real mental and physical toughness."

UTRGV came into the night in a three-way tie for third place in the conference standings with Nicholls and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

With the win and a loss by the Islanders to New Orleans, UTRGV is now in sole possession of third place in the conference with six conference games remaining. The Vaqueros can officially clinch a spot in the SLC tournament with a win on Saturday and losses by East Texas A&M and Incarnate Word.

The next game for UTRGV comes on Saturday at home against Stephen F. Austin, the current top seed in the conference. The Lumberjacks come into Saturday's game with a 15-1 record in conference play and a 10-game winning streak.