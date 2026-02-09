McAllen man wanted on child sexual abuse charges arrested near Corpus Christi
A McAllen man accused of engaging in sexual conduct with two minors was arrested over the weekend near Corpus Christi, according to police.
Eric David Hernandez, 33, will be transported from the San Patricio County Jail to Hidalgo County, where he faces charges of sexual assault, indecency with a child, and invasive video recording, according to the McAllen Police Department.
According to a news release, Hernandez was arrested in Portland, Texas, on Sunday.
Hernandez was identified as the suspect who engaged in sexual conduct with two children under the age of 17, according to police. The incident was reported to police on Feb. 3, 2026.
