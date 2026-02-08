UTRGV Fabian Garcia Youth Football camp in Brownsville

Brownsville, TX -- Over 100 kids registered to participate in UTRGV running back Fabian Garcia's youth football camp.

The camp took place at Rivera High School in Brownsville on Saturday from 2p.m. to 5p.m.

Eight UTRGV Football players also participated including Quarterback Atzel Chavez, Offensive Linemen Gannon Lauer and Kicker JJ Contreras. They all split up into groups to teach kids essential drills and skills.

"I'm overwhelmed with how this camp is going out and really happy that we're able to give this opportunity to the kids" said Fabian Garcia.

"I hope they have a lot of fun. I hope to inspire them to come fill my shoes and raise the next generation of young football players" said Gannon Lauer.