UTRGV Fabian Garcia Youth Football camp in Brownsville
Brownsville, TX -- Over 100 kids registered to participate in UTRGV running back Fabian Garcia's youth football camp.
The camp took place at Rivera High School in Brownsville on Saturday from 2p.m. to 5p.m.
Eight UTRGV Football players also participated including Quarterback Atzel Chavez, Offensive Linemen Gannon Lauer and Kicker JJ Contreras. They all split up into groups to teach kids essential drills and skills.
"I'm overwhelmed with how this camp is going out and really happy that we're able to give this opportunity to the kids" said Fabian Garcia.
"I hope they have a lot of fun. I hope to inspire them to come fill my shoes and raise the next generation of young football players" said Gannon Lauer.
More News
News Video
-
44th Annual All-American City David Chavana 10K Run held in Edinburg
-
Teen suffers multiple lacerations after getting stuck in mud at the Jaime...
-
Harlingen police arrest juveniles accused of escaping halfway house, stealing Jeep
-
Harlingen high school student helps save man after motorcycle accident
-
New Rio Grande City recycling center aims to reduce illegal dumping
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Fabian Garcia Youth Football camp in Brownsville
-
Porter remains undefeated in district play after taking down Harlingen South 2-0
-
Harlingen Cardinals win a thriller over Los Fresnos to remain undefeated in...
-
RGV Women in Sports: Harlingen South girls basketball Coach Littleton
-
Nayla Harris named SLC Women's track athlete of the week